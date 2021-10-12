Alcampo has the trick to make gin and tonics like Tom Cruise in the movie ‘Cocktail’

Being able to enjoy a good movie classic will always be wonderful, having something allusive to them would be fantastic! But that in your next meeting with friends you can say that you have the trick to make the gin and tonics as in “Cocktail” from 1988 is a privilege that you can achieve with Alcampo.

You won’t be in a Jamaican bar, but probably after making a few good ones. Gin Tonics, you will be able to accumulate the attention in your next meetings. In the iconic movie Tom cruise is responsible for drawing everyone’s attention for its ability to generate the most dazzling Gin Tonics as AlCampo has decided to give you that power.

What does AlCampo offer to make your Gin Tonic?

The first thing that you will need is the disposition to elaborate it; the second, the materials and Alcampo will solve it for you. You can find Geneva for costs below 13 euros in the firm’s catalogs.

To really guarantee the success of your Gin Tónics you need to purchase the AlCampo braided spoon. It has the sole function of helping you stir and produce mixed drinks, it has a length of up to 27 centimeters.









The product can be obtained in express collection in just 1 hour but you will also have the possibility of acquiring it to receive it at home. The good thing about this product is that it is quite hygienic since no type of element adhere to its structure, it is made of stainless steel and easy to use.

The shaker or mixer cannot be missing either. Alcampo offers the Actuel brand cocktail shaker for just 5.50 euros per unit. It is a glass with a capacity of 0.5 liters (ideal for a drink or two) and thanks to its structure made of stainless steel it will allow you to have a long-lasting product.

With Alcampo you already have the utensils to look like Tom Cruise, the issue of preparing drinks will be up to you, do the rest of the work so that you really make a good impression and produce cocktails as if you were in any famous bar in Spain.