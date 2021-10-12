Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeGamingAfter criticism for plagiarism, Epic accepts that Imposters is inspired by Among...
Gaming

After criticism for plagiarism, Epic accepts that Imposters is inspired by Among Us

By Vimal Kumar
0
36




Among Us was one of the titles that was most noticed during the past year, because your ease and accessibility, from cell phones and the possibility of having contact with other players in the middle of the health emergency, quickly made him one of the audience favorites.

Its curious gameplay where one or two mysterious imposters take out other players was also very attractive for everyone even for Epic Games, who decided to implement un very similar style of play called Imposters, in Fortnite although without giving credit to Amog Us, something that caused controversy in the users, who accused of plagiarism to developers.

But now it seems that the pressure from the players had an effect on Epic then today and in a surprising way, admitted that his style of play Imposters, was clearly inspired by Amog UsThey made it known through their Twitter account.

Although the inspiration for Imposters was nothing new, users took Epic’s action very well, who even They tagged the Among Us account to thank for a game mode So innovative and even toyed with the idea of ​​a future collaboration.

After the tag, the Among Us account is She was interested in collaborating in some way with the Batte Royal, in the future, but they made no further mention of it.

Is something big coming between the two games?

Axel Amézquita is an editor at IGN Latin America, a comiquero by birth, with a taste for cinema, photography, video games and great stories. You can follow him on social networks like @AxxRess


Previous articleHearthstone introduces Rokora, the mercenary of the Horde
Next articleNatalie Portman talks about her stunning physical change for Thor: Love and Thunder
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv