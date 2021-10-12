Adam Sandler and Quentin Tarantino worked together on this film that is only on HBO Max

Adam Sandler He has worked in the film industry since 1989, when most of his characters have been comedians, which has led him to collaborate with great actors and directors, such is the case of Quentin Tarantino, with whom he worked in 2000 on a comic film that is only available in HBO Max.

On November 10, 2000, it hit theaters The child of the Devil (Little Nicky), which was directed by Steven Brill and written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, whose production cost $ 80 million.

The film had the participation of actors such as Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, Rhys Ifans, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., Rodney Dangerfield and Quentin Tarantino, there are also cameos with characters like Ozzy Osbourne, Dan Marine and Henry Winkler.









What is it about?

After 10,000 years of hard work, Satan (Harvey Keitel) is eager to retire, but none of his sons are evil enough to replace him, so he considers that he could stay a few more millennia in power.

His older sons, Cassius (Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr.) and Adrian (Rhys Ifans), tired of their father’s tyranny, they decide to go to New York to establish their own reign of terror, but when crossing the entrance to hell, the entrance to it is closed, to prevent Satan from feeding on souls, he begins to lose his powers to the degree that he could disappear forever.

Nicky’s homework (Adam Sandler), who really loves his father, but since the son is the smallest and stupidest, he will have to force his brothers to return to hell, but the work will not be easy.

While touring the Earth for the first time, Nicky will make quite peculiar friends, who will collaborate with him to save Satan and also gain self-confidence in a fun way.

Critics called the film quite heavy and even offensive humor, while others found it fun and simple, with the goal: to entertain and amuse.

Fans of Adam Sandler They know that he has always been immersed in the selection of music, and in this film he chose a good soundtrack for those who enjoy classic rock.

So if you feel like having a fun time and relaxing, The son of the devil is an excellent option, which you can enjoy with your account HBO Max.