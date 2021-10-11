Wilson from “Castaway” and James Bond suit go to mega-auction

From the Marty McFly’s hoverboard in “Back to the Future II” to a helmet of Stormtrooper used in “Return of the Jedi,” a huge selection of movie memorabilia worth $ 7.5 million will be auctioned in London in November.

More of 1,000 lots, including costumes, props and other items will go on sale at a auction on November 9 and 11 hosted by the television and film supply company Prop Store, which hopes to raise £ 5.5 million ($ 7.52 million).

These include a full-size endoskeleton from a T-800 from the movie. “Terminator 2: the final judgment”, which has an estimated value of between 60,000 to 80,000 pounds, the James bond worn by Sean Connery in You Only Live Twice, priced between £ 50,000 to £ 70,000, and the sword of Achilles used by Brad Pitt in “Troy”, which is expected to sell between 8,000 and 12,000 pounds.

The most important items in the lots include a miniature of a X-wing with ILM studio lights used in the filming of “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”, priced at between £ 200,000 and £ 300,000 and a helmet of Stormtrooper of the same film with a value between 100,000 to 150,000 pounds.

“Basically, we are dedicated to preservation of film history And (for) most of the people who buy from us, these things will go into showcases, whether it’s at someone’s home, in a boardroom, or in a museum. So these things are very appreciated and cared for ”.

Movie fans can also purchase a Mattel hoverboard signed by the star of “Return to the future” Michael J. Fox, for between 60,000 to 80,000 pounds, as well as a ball “Wilson”, the partner of engineer Chuck Noland – played by Tom Hanks – in the movie “Castaway”, which is verified to have appeared on the screen, priced between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds.

There are also costumes of “Elf”, “Spider-Man”, “Blade Runner” and “Shakespeare in love”.

“I think for most people (the appeal is) probably the nostalgia. The highest value items tend to be from movies from the 1970s and 1980s and are bought by people who now have a little money, ”Lawes said.

“They are recovering that little moment of their childhood, when maybe they saw a movie for the first time on VHS or DVD, or watching it at Christmas on TV with their family (…) That’s really the biggest part of the market ”.

