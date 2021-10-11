Will Smith wants to play Deadshot again!

Will Smith would be willing to bring Deadshot back to life.

Will Smith was the most recent guest in the video series of CQ titled Actually Me, place where the actor responded to various publications made by fans and critics on social networks, and one of these questions revolved around why he did not return to The Suicide Squad from James Gunn, to which the famous actor revealed that his absence was due to a “Calendar conflict.”

After the above Will Smith joked about whether he could still return to the franchise, referencing the similarities between his character and the one played by Idris Elba: Bloodsport.

“They left Deadshot out of the Suicide Squad, right? Is Idris Elba playing a different character or is it Deadshot? Is different? Excellent, so I can still go back. ” Will Smith to CQ.









A failed spinoff?

In 2016 The Hollywood Reporter He reported that Warner bros was considering a spinoff movie about Deadshot, and with regard to this information, the actor stated in 2018 that “I wish” the film will be made then “I loved playing it. I really enjoyed the character very much. “

Currently nothing else has been heard about a return of Will Smith What Deadshot, but without a doubt his character was one of the few notable ones in the Suicide Squad of 2016, so as it happened with Margot robbie and Harley quinn, it would be interesting to see him return to the role.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, would you like to see Deadshot again?