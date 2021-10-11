What’s to watch on CCC Go, Netflix, and Amazon Prime

CCC GO

The Sicilian Clan (Star Classics, at 1:34 p.m.)

Roger Santet is a convicted murderer released from prison by the Sicilian clan led by the venerable Vittorio Manalese. All of them will conspire to seize a large quantity of jewels from an exhibition in Rome. Henri Verneuil’s Police, with Jean Gabin, Alain Delon and Lino Ventura.

Tansformers: the era of extinction (Cinecanal, at 4:34 p.m.)

The United States government is using technology salvaged from the siege of Chicago to develop its own Transformers. Meanwhile, an inventor mechanic finds a Marmon semi-trailer and discovers that it is Optimus Prime. With Mark Wahlberg.

Massacre in Texas: cursed inheritance (Paramount Network, at 9:40 p.m.)

A young woman, heir to the family murdered by her neighbors after a massacre, travels to Texas towards the inherited mansion, unaware that she will find terrors in the basement and a maniac who uses a chainsaw as part of the reward.

Luck in your hands (Cine.ar, at 22)

Uriel works in the financial sector and is an online poker player. He goes through a period of vital discontent until he meets Gloria, a young woman recently arrived from Spain, with whom he will live a romance framed in the world of the game. Comedy by Daniel Burman, with Jorge Drexler, Luis Brandoni and Norma Aleandro.

NETFLIX

Resentment

A police officer who is about to be promoted is involved in a fatal incident. As the case gets complicated, he discovers a plot against him driven by resentment, which threatens his life and that of his loved ones. It is a thriller of Turkish origin in which each revelation brings new twists of the screw in the search to discover the person responsible and his motives.

Family business – Season 3

French dramatic comedy starring Joseph (Jonathan Cohen). He discovers that cannabis is about to be allowed in the country and therefore decides that it is time to change the trade. Its objective is to go from a kosher butcher to being the first French cofeeshop, in the style of those that already exist in Amsterdam. This will obviously lead to a series of problems of all kinds. The story also includes his father, Gerard (Gérard Darmon), who will have to see whether or not he decides to support his son, who has failed in all his previous projects.









The babysitting club – season 2

Ten-episode series that is a modern adaptation of the famous Ann M. Martin books. It tells the adventures of five close friends and their babysitting business. Each episode of the series addresses issues such as divorce, racism or the feeling of belonging. Acclaimed by critics, this recent version is the most faithful to the literary pages and presents its protagonists, physically and mentally, as the pre-adolescents that they are.

Yeonmo

When the crown prince is assassinated, his twin sister takes the throne while trying to keep her identity and her affection for her first love a secret. Japanese series.

AMAZON PRIME

Don’t throw me that dead

Javi (Polilla) a Youtuber who became famous for the jokes he made to his wife, died the victim of a fatal accident in front of his thousands of followers on social networks, while broadcasting live from his channel. However, it will be death that will make fun of Javi by not taking him to heaven or hell, but leaving him as a wandering spirit within the four walls of his house, where he will have to live with his wife Martina (Jéssica Cediel), and unfortunately for her, she will be the only one who can see it.

Bread and Circus – new episodes

The first of four Pan y Circo specials is released, in which the ritual of food is retaken as a space for dialogue on different points of view. Mexico City and New York will be the settings. In each episode, the actor, producer and director Diego Luna is the cook and host of conversations on fundamental issues for society, with guests representing different positions.