What is Ariana Grande’s full name?

The Ariana Grande’s full name is Ariana Grande Butera, and although very few know this fact, the truth is that she is one of the most popular singers in recent years, as she has managed to position herself at the top of the most coveted music charts.

The performer of hits like ‘Thank U, Next‘, is already considered a pop icon of the new generation and at 28 years old she has won multiple awards and mentions for her talent, even reaching the big screen with documentaries and participation in films.

When and where was Ariana Grande born?

Ariana Grande is originally from Florida

Ariana Grande She was born on June 26, 1993 in the city of Boca Raton in Florida, United States, where she was raised and lived much of her childhood, until she began to venture into the artistic medium and after her advancement she moved to another city.

She is currently 28 years old and Ariana Grande’s house in 2021 is located in Montecito in Santa Bárbara in the state of California, being one of the most exclusive areas of the city, as well as expensive because her house cost her more than 6.5 million of dollars.









How many siblings does Ariana Grande have?

Did you already know Ariana Grande’s brother?

Ariana Grande’s only brother is named Frankie, and is currently a popular influencer, although he has also participated in some television projects on the Nickelodeon network like his sister, with whom he has also collaborated on several projects throughout his career.

The Grande brothers have become very popular thanks to the excellent relationship they have despite the gigantic fame of the talented Ariana, as she has always supported her brother and he her, demonstrating the strong family ties that unite them.

When did Ariana Grande become famous?

This is what Ariana Grande looked like in her early days

Although Ariana Grande She began her musical career at a very young age, it was not until 2013 that she finally became famous with her first studio album, which was very well accepted and has allowed her to maintain the same level of success for almost a decade of career.

Now you know the Ariana Grande’s full name and other interesting details about her life, which you can find in the Biography of Ariana Grande that we prepared for you if you are a fan of the talented American singer.

