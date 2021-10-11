We want stories – Alava News Diary

TWe have a need for stories because we are stories. Own, shared, unforgettable, eternal … When series stopped being the poor sisters of cinema and books were not enough for our addiction, the stories grew older. Among the last seen is the failed Nine perfect strangers, issued by Amazon Prime and based on the novel by Liane Moriarty (to whom we also owe the overwhelming Big little lies), with Nicole Kidman in the role of guru in charge of a secluded place where nine people go to repair their souls and bodies damaged by frustrations and loneliness. When did Kidman realize that this was not his story? Too many lives for a single story inside a churro made with insulting racanery.









From the second season of The Morning Show, from Apple +, the opposite can be said. It is a luxurious production and with the right ingredients (subtle sexual harassment, power struggle and women on the edge) to become one of the hits of the season. We attend the premiere of Jennifer Aniston as a dramatic actress, after a career of bland comedies. Her alter ego, Reese Witherspoon, another who started out as a silly blonde, gives her due reply in a story that fuses the #MeToo phenomenon with the ambitions of high-news television. Reese and Jennifer embroider their characters and set out to earn money by assuming the role of executive producers. Both are listed Forbes of the richest.

The new season of Succession, a bewitching tale. Amenábar is showing off with The Fortune, in Movistar +, in search of old treasures and new pirates. And we look forward to the series born from the book by Pilar Eyre, I, the king, on how the emeritus amassed his criminal fortune. It should be titled History of impunity, because in this his miserable prey was founded.