Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeCelebrityWatch Matt Damon and Julianne Moore answer all of Google
Celebrity

Watch Matt Damon and Julianne Moore answer all of Google

By Arjun Sethi
0
115




Matt Damon and Julianne Moore they starred in the film Suburbicon in 2017, directed by George Clooney who also wrote it with the Coen brothers. The film which is a comedy black It is based on a crime that happened in real life in 1957 in Pennsylvania.

Matt Damon, who spoke to GQ, is originally from Boston and rose to fame with the film Good will hunting which stars and write with Ben Affleck. This movie resulted in a Oscar and a Golden globe for Best Original Screenplay. From this moment on, his career takes off and he participates in all kinds of films What The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Departed and Ford v Ferrari. Secondly Julianne Moore, started his career with little papers until he starred Boogie nights which resulted in a nomination for a Oscar, has done countless films very successful like The Big Lebowski, A Single Man, Crazy Stupid Love and Still Alice and more recently in the series Lisey’s Story a Stephen King story. Between his awards there are an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA and two SAG Awards. In this video Matt Damon and Julianne Moore answered the questions most popular of Google where they revealed very interesting things like their zodiac signs, Damon tells how he met Ben Affleck and Moore He confesses that he is ambidextrous.


Previous articleHalloween 2021: Costume trends are fueled by Netflix, Disney, and royalty
Next articleEmma Watson, on the doubts she had at the end of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv