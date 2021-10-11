Vin Diesel defends himself against comments about his physical change | AFP

Can you imagine what it would be like to have to play the role of a man muscular who is also a teacher for driving for many, many years, because this is what Vin Diesel has been living since its inception in the living room films from careers from automobiles Fast and furious.









Recently the actor appeared in a photograph in which a physical change impact on social networks and journalists who all began to comment on that body with a belly, its great difference with its role as Dominic Toretto.

Of course, after years of training at the Gym, You must surely have been wanting to stop training and rest for at least a week.

That is why the actor has gotten tired of so many comments and he has decided to raise his voice on this subject that you have already tired him too much and say to express himself before a magazine called Complex.

“The response of the journalists with whom I have been speaking these days in New York is incredible, they wanted to see a body of Dad, well here it is. Criticisms about physicality are always wrong! ”, Expressed the actor.

The reality of things is that Vin Diesel has already turned 54 and is at a stage where he has stopped recording fast and furious movies so he is taking time to enjoy his life as a dad and of course his body reacted immediately to this.

“It’s as if a dad’s body went viral, how can I say right now that I don’t need to be in front of a camera for a couple of months and well, I really am a dad.”

This is how he responded to so many comments about which you think his answer and of course he also assured us that he will soon return to the gym, because at some point he has to return to the filming of his films as Dominic Toretto.