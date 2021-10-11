Vanessa Hudgens stronger than ever at the Rihanna show

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, shared a sneak peek of her SavagexFenty lingerie modeling on Instagram.

The actress wore a white lace ensemble and accessories with sculpted abs and legs.

Vanessa, who works out intensely at the New York City Dogpound, admitted that her chiseled core has her “shaking” too.

Rihanna will premiere another SavagexFenty show on Amazon Prime video on September 24, and according to the trailer, it’s going to be quite an event. As well, Vanessa Hudgens is one of the many famous names that will be a part of this epic show, and he has shared a small preview with his followers.

“Badgalriri did it again. Another @savagexfenty show on 🔥🔥🔥🔥. And this time … it’s my turn 😉😝”Vanessa captioned an Instagram photo of herself in white lingerie on the show. Vanessa looks happy in the photo, and it’s hard to miss the fact that her legs and abs look super toned. In other words, the artist is hard as a stone in the snapshot.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In another SavagexFenty red carpet photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Vanessa is seen sporting incredible abs under an open jacket, @ team.hudgens wrote “Ummmm butt abs ?!” Vanessa’s response: “LOL even I’m shaking.”

People were blown away by Vanessa’s lingerie look in the comments. “Oh my lord 😍”wrote one. “Yes abs! 🔥🔥🔥” someone else said.









Of course, 32-year-old Vanessa Hudgens works hard to keep her body strong, and they regularly share videos of their gym workout sessions from ‘The Dogpound’ celebs on their Instagram Stories. In one of these clips, Vanessa displayed a series of intense-looking exercises, including exercises with leg weights, battle ropes, and sliders. Vanessa loves them!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In August 2020, he shared an intense battle ropes training on his Instagram Stories. And in November, Vanessa released a video of herself doing a series of jumps while wearing resistance bands, followed by exercises targeting the glutes while wearing ankle weights.

At the height of the pandemic, he did a ton of virtual workouts focusing on heavy dance-based movements. And they burn calories really well!

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

One thing you will probably notice is that Vanessa usually has a training partner or coach. “I need someone to tell me what to do, and I love being in a group environment because I am very competitive.”Vanessa previously told PopSugar. “It pushes me to work harder than if I were alone”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io