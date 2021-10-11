Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 in ‘Risky Business’ becomes the most expensive ever auctioned

This weekend one of the three Porsche 928 used in the movie “Risky Business” was sold with a sledgehammer in no less than 1.98 million dollars, thus signing the absolute record for the price reached at auction in regards to this model.

Apart from its excellent condition, this 1979 Porsche 928 -and with VIN 9289201213- counted among its arguments being one of the two units chosen to star in the famous sequence of the chase against the Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

It was with this specimen, moreover, that Tom Cruise, who played the young Joel Goodsen, learned to drive cars with manual gearbox.

And not only that, but he was also the protagonist of the documentary ‘The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928)’, where Lewis Johnsen’s journey to find his whereabouts is narrated, after losing track of him after filming.









When Johnsen found it in a private collection, it was white instead of the golden hue that it showed in the film. It was then that he went through the workshop to resume his original aesthetics, being exhibited for years in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (California), which houses one of the most extensive Hollywood car collections on the planet.

Last but not least, to say that this Porsche 928 hides under its hood a 4.5-liter 221-Hp front V8, associated with a five-speed manual gearbox.