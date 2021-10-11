Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityTom Cruise's Porsche 928 in 'Risky Business' becomes the most expensive ever...
Celebrity

Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928 in ‘Risky Business’ becomes the most expensive ever auctioned

By Arjun Sethi
0
51




This weekend one of the three Porsche 928 used in the movie “Risky Business” was sold with a sledgehammer in no less than 1.98 million dollars, thus signing the absolute record for the price reached at auction in regards to this model.

Apart from its excellent condition, this 1979 Porsche 928 -and with VIN 9289201213- counted among its arguments being one of the two units chosen to star in the famous sequence of the chase against the Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

It was with this specimen, moreover, that Tom Cruise, who played the young Joel Goodsen, learned to drive cars with manual gearbox.

More about #MTCuriosities

And not only that, but he was also the protagonist of the documentary ‘The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928)’, where Lewis Johnsen’s journey to find his whereabouts is narrated, after losing track of him after filming.




When Johnsen found it in a private collection, it was white instead of the golden hue that it showed in the film. It was then that he went through the workshop to resume his original aesthetics, being exhibited for years in the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (California), which houses one of the most extensive Hollywood car collections on the planet.

Last but not least, to say that this Porsche 928 hides under its hood a 4.5-liter 221-Hp front V8, associated with a five-speed manual gearbox.


Previous articleCardi B wears Schiaparelli’s surrealism on the streets of Paris
Next articleSouth of Spain- Visit to Almería the province
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv