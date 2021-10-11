Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka is the Johnny Depp of our generation

Since its popularity multiplied by 10,000 as a result of the launch of Call me by your name, there has been a lot of talk about who will be Timothée Chalamet in contemporary cinema.

Its versatility has been proven. We have seen him make independent film (the title mentioned above and Rainy day in New York), drama (Beautiful boy), epic (The king), adaptations of classics (Little women), Science fiction (Interstellar, Dune) and in each interpretation we like it more. The chameleon ability of Timothée Chalamet It has already been compared with other names in the sector that began to shine with a good role and never stopped. For instance, with Johnny Depp’s.

Paul King sees it too. In fact, he has hired the Franco-American to interpret the young version of one of Depp’s most remembered characters, Willy Wonka. And today we have seen the first images.

The movie Wonka, that will see the light March 17, 2023, It will function as a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in which we will be told the origins of the mysterious owner of the factory. Scripted by Simon Farnaby and King himself, the film continues to be based on the Rolad Dahl novel, but with a significant dose of creative freedom.









Along with Timothée Chalamet, the film will show us personalities such as Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White on the big screen.

Chalamet’s versatility is not the only thing that makes us imagine him as a worthy successor to Johnny Depp. Let us remember that it is not the first time that he has interpreted the young version of one of his characters. For a Super Bowl ad, Timothée served as an Edgar Scissorhands that, thanks to autonomous driving, he could finally drive a car.

You may also like:

The fall of the House of Usher: what the story of Edgar Allan Poe that Mike Flanagan will adapt for Netflix is ​​about and why it could be season 3 of The Curse

La fortuna, by Movistar +, is a series of nice adventures (but from Alejandro Amenábar we hope more)

Viva Battle Royale, the Squid Game of the early millennium