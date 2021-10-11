This is the degree of studies that Emma Watson achieved

Emma Watson rose to world fame from a very young age for her role as “Hermione Granger” in the “Harry Potter” film series. The 31-year-old English actress, model and activist lent her skin to a highly insightful sorceress with great magical abilities. Another characteristic that this characteristic character has is his great capacity for study.

Precisely, this last mentioned characteristic of her figure played in “Harry Potter” coincides with Emma’s personality, since she has a great gift for studies. The European artist studied English Literature at Brown University.

The native of Paris, France managed to receive a degree in 2014 at the age of 24. “I have many things to prove and this title is one of them. I will celebrate it in a big way, “he said. Emma Watson back then. In an interview published in April of that year in the magazine “Elle”, the British woman affirmed that being able to graduate after five years of study represented a great achievement for her, as many told her that it would be almost impossible to achieve it.

At the time Watson he had to make the difficult decision to turn down several “incredible offers” to act, because he did not want to interrupt his classes since “the experience of the university is very important” and he did not give up. In addition, he had expressed his love for academic life in various interviews.









Source: Instagram Emma Watson

Finally, the training in Letters of Emma led her to be selected by Oxford to be part of the teaching staff. Here we leave you a photograph of the movie star posing proudly on the Facebook social network with her cap and gown.