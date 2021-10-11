Monday, October 11, 2021
This is the degree of studies that Emma Watson achieved

By Sonia Gupta
Emma Watson rose to world fame from a very young age for her role as “Hermione Granger” in the “Harry Potter” film series. The 31-year-old English actress, model and activist lent her skin to a highly insightful sorceress with great magical abilities. Another characteristic that this characteristic character has is his great capacity for study.

Precisely, this last mentioned characteristic of her figure played in “Harry Potter” coincides with Emma’s personality, since she has a great gift for studies. The European artist studied English Literature at Brown University.

