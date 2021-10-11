This is Ray Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s son actor who looks the most like Leonardo DiCaprio

Ray Nicholson he is the actor of the new series ‘Panic’, which just premiered on Prime Video. ‘Panic’ tells the exciting story of teens participating in dangerous game after graduation, forced to fight for survival to have a chance at freedom.

The series is based on the novel by Lauren Oliver, the same one that created the series. And if the name of the main star, Ray Nicholson, sounds familiar to you, there is a good reason.

Ray is the son of the actress Rebecca broussard and the legendary Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson, protagonist of many classics of the film industry such as ‘The Shining’ and ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’. You can see more photos of him and his father in the video above.





Jack Nicholson in ‘Panic’ | Amazon Prime Video

Ray Nicholson had already done acting jobs

The actor, who is currently 29 years old and seems to be more of a relative of Leonardo DiCaprio with that curious resemblance, first appeared on the big screen in the film ‘The Benchwarmers’, in 2006.

Since then, he has been on television series such as ‘Mayans MC’, the spin-off of ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She also had a role in the Oscar-winning ‘A Promising Young Woman’.

Other film projects that Ray has worked on include ‘Now is everything’, in 2019 and ‘The visitor’, in 2018.









Ray Nicholson’s moment of panic in ‘Panic’

Ray recently told ‘JoBlo’ in an interview the moment of anguish he suffered during the casting of ‘Panic’:

“When I was on my way to the casting of ‘Panic’, I had the navigator set on my phone to get to the audition and my phone died. I didn’t know where to go, so I went crazy, trying to charge my phone. I ended up arriving like 15 minutes late to the biggest audition of my life. “

His future projects with Anthony Hopkins

Ray has finished shooting the movie ‘Where Are You’, starring Anthony Hopkins and where Madeline Brewer and Angela Sarafyan, among others, will also be. The thriller is currently in post-production stage.

The film focuses on a photographer who experiences a artistic decline and that he begins to vent his rage against his girlfriend. When she disappears, he enters your subconscious, descending a spiral of mystery and madness in search of his girlfriend, as well as himself.

