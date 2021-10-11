This is how Timothée Chalamet looks dressed as Willy Wonka for his next film | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- During the last few years, the American actor managed to win the affection of the public thanks to his talent, charisma and her physical appearance that captivated various fans, and even celebrities. That is why Timothée Chalamet surprised his followers by post the first glimpse of your upcoming movie “Wonka”, in which he will play the eccentric chocolatier in the Warner Bros. production.

The new adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a prequel, which explore how the distinguished character became a famous candy maker with a great factory and an attitude that cannot go unnoticed. This upcoming film would be the company’s third big screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s original novel.

Upon learning that Chalamet would play Willy Wonka, his fans went crazy to learn that the actor will play a youth version of the character, so the image that the famous shared caused a stir on social networks.

In the publication, Timothée poses in the characteristic costume, with a chocolate-colored top hat and a maroon velvet coat. The protagonist of “Call me by your name” wrote in the description of the photograph: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it lasts, WONKA “, along with several emojis that describe the chocolate factory.









At the moment, the release date for “Wonka” is unknown, but there are those who assume that it will arrive in 2023; however, it is known that this film is directed by Paul King and in the cast there are also other celebrities such as Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkiston, Sally Hawkins and Keegan-Michael Key.

In the last year, several followers of Timothée Chalamet have followed in the footsteps of the iconic American actor, producer and screenwriter, Johnny Depp, and we saw him a few months ago playing Edward Scissorhands’ son for a car commercial, in which she starred alongside Winona Ryder.

In addition, now the famous 25-year-old will play the role of Willyh Wonka, a character that Depp also played in Tim Burton’s tape, so several netizens believe that Chalamet is possibly the new Johnny Depp of the new generations, and although there are those who refuse to replace the actor of “Dark Shadows”, there are also those who support this opinion.