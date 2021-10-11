Monday, October 11, 2021
The winery that’s in the new James Bond movie

By Sonia Gupta
It is an association that has been maintaining with the entire saga starring Daniel Craig and which premiered these days in the United States. And from Château Angélus located in Bordeaux said the 2005 vintage presented in No Time To Die was chosen by the film’s production team.

The newest installment of & nbsp; James Bond & nbsp; recently released on September 28 in the UK showcases a bottle of this prestigious & nbsp; Ch & acirc; teau.

And even Angelus 1982 had been in Royal Casino, the first in Craig’s saga, when the secret agent shared a bottle on a train with Vesper Lynd, played by Eva Green. The 2005 vintage from the St-Emilion estate also made the cut in Specter.

For the firm’s labels they are a great opportunity to put their products in front of a global audience.

Beyond that Bollinger Champagne has always been linked to James Bond for decades, Angelus He said that since its debut in 2006 it was born out of a friendship between the owner of the St-Emilion estate, the Boüard de Laforest family, and the Broccoli and Wilson families, producers of the Bond films.




Ch & acirc; teau Ang & eacute; lus 1982, James Bond's favorite wine.

From Angelus They assured that “producer Michael G. Wilson was already a fan of wine and came to the estate for the movie Casino Royale. And there we offered him a bottle of Château Angélus 1982, one of the best vintages of that century. It would be the first appearance of Château Angélus in a film ”.

In 2019, the estate released limited-edition ‘007’ cases, each featuring a hand-numbered Magnum from their 2007 vintage.


Sonia Gupta
