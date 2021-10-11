The truth behind the ‘Pandora Papers’

The hitherto Czech Prime Minister, a populist millionaire named Andrej Babis, could lose the government after the electoral disaster this weekend. Polls gave him the winner in recent weeks. However, the news of their alleged investments in tax havens collected in the Pandora Papers of the so-called International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) pilloried the Czech leader.

Apparently, the information from said organization of journalists covered by the name of the media that broadcast it, The New York Times and the Washington Post In U.S.A; The Guardian in the United Kingdom; or Le Monde in France, they might deserve some credibility, but they would never pass a test of decency, impartiality, and independence.

Tell me who you are and I’ll tell you what you want. In the case of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, it is not very difficult to find out that of its 25 or so donors, behind are George Soros with his Open Society; the Ford Foundation; the Norwegian Fritt Ord Foundation; the Norwegian agency for development cooperation; a South Korean organization (KCIJ Newstapa); the largest charity lottery in the Netherlands (Nationale Postcode Loterij); another Swedish lottery company (The Swedish Postcode Lotery); the Norwegian financial company Tinius Trust; and then there are private donors like Meryl Streep or Barbara Streisand.

Of all the aforementioned, two revealing data are evident. On the one hand, none of the countries of origin of the payers of this invention of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists appears in the Pandora Papers: neither Norway, nor the USA, nor Sweden, nor the Netherlands, nor South Korea, nor Australia. All the politicians mentioned are from Eastern Europe, former Soviet countries, Russia itself, Latin American countries, and some of the richest countries in Africa.









Nobody is aware that some of the donors or countries that appear there use tax havens as the first on the list of those papers. For example, last June it became known that the speculative shark, George Soros, spent three years without paying income tax in the United States. Yes, the classic example of a left-wing moralistic salesman who wants everyone else to pay taxes except him. In fact, the parent company of its Quantum vulture fund has always been in the tax havens of the Cayman Islands and the Netherlands Antilles. But in the face of that, all the letters and parish leaves on the left are not only silent, but go crazy to see each other and be photographed with him, especially Pedro Sánchez, who must keep a photo album of the great moments shared.

In just three years, Soros allocated $ 2 million to finance the ideological activities of this group of his pawns from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to publish pamphlets like these Pandora Papers.

Another of the very striking, at the same time insulting questions of the Pandora Papers, is that 99% of the politicians who are denounced are from the right. This is the case of the references to 8 former Hispanic-American presidents and the current presidents of Ecuador and Chile. However, nothing is said about the client networks and collections in tax havens of Venezuelan Chavismo, Cuban communism, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua or the Kirchners in Argentina. It is known and notorious that Néstor Kirchner’s Argentina hid more than 100,000 million dollars in tax havens, but this small group of letter-checkers on the left is shamefully silent or looks the other way.

The Pandora Papers They are the maximum expression of the era of disinformation -of informative indecency and manipulation- championed by a few disinformation media, converted into battering rams of the ideological left that they serve to try to subvert order, provoke social outbreaks and to win in another way what they cannot do with the ballot box.