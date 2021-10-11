the Tokyo effect reaches Rihanna and Demi Lovato

The Money Heist continues to break records and has become the most watched Neftlix series worldwide after the premiere of its fifth and final season. The ‘fever’ for red overalls and Dalí’s masks has penetrated deep in many countries, where fans have identified with some of its protagonists. Especially striking has been the repercussion that the character of Tokio, played by Úrsula Corberó, has had, which has inspired all kinds of merchandising, fashion collections … and haircuts! The groundbreaking hairstyle that the actress wears in the series has crossed the screen and has become a trend, didn’t you know? This has been confirmed by the latest look changes of Rihanna and Demi lovato, who could have been inspired by the protagonist of The Money Heist.

– The change of Úrsula Corberó after the end of ‘La casa de papel’

The interpreter of umbrella and Don’t stop the music just presented a preview of his signature show Savage x Fenty, which will air this Friday, September 24, on Amazon Prime Video, and has done so by showing a most suggestive and provocative look, as well as a new haircut which has reminded us of Úrsula Corberó’s. Rihanna appears in the video with very short uneven bangs and her hair with longer locks on the sides. “Waiting for the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 this Friday. Do you think you are ready? “He said, causing a stir among his followers. The singer, actress, designer and businesswoman from Barbados boasts curves in an electric blue dress with a pronounced neckline, as well as gold necklaces and earrings and makeup. very intense in which the eyes and lips stand out.









– After months of rumors … Rihanna has a new boyfriend

As we said, Demi Lovato could also have been inspired by the character of Tokyo. The artist has presented her new song, Breakdown, with a video clip in which he shares the limelight with the American rapper G-Eazy. “I have big plans but none is like mine. Thank you @G_Eazy for sharing this song with me,” he wrote the protagonist of Camp Rock along with several images in which she appears with a striking mustard-colored top and a haircut very similar to that of the protagonist of The Money Heist. In fact, it seems that not only Úrsula’s haircut is causing a sensation, but also the dark color of her hair, a jet black that many have already signed up for. celebs.

