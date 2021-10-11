The Spectator | José Luis Vergara Ibarra is observed in Marina – El Sol de México

One of the examples that they cite within Marina to speak of arrogance and excessive ambition is that of Jose Luis Vergara Ibarra, especially when he was serving as a Senior Officer. It was in the final days of the last administration that Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran He was Inspector and Comptroller General of the institution.

They tell us in Semar that in the last days of his term, shortly before the appointment of the Secretary of the Navy by the incoming team, Vergara Ibarra began a campaign to end his rivals and remain as head of the Secretary of the Navy. What is striking is that he initiated an early retirement procedure for the admiral Ojeda Duran to sell the idea to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that he was about to go to rest and that he did not want to participate.

Of course it was not successful. Today Ojeda Duran He is the Secretary of the Navy and one of the President’s most trusted men. For this thorny episode they assure us that Vergara occupies second-level positions. He is currently in command of the Pacific Naval Force, based in the port of Manzanillo, excluded from the most important decisions of Semar. Although they place him behind a public relations campaign to make believe that he is a strategic position within the Navy, and that he is one of the favorites of allied governments of Mexico, which places him on the succession list for the next administration.









The reality is that his position is administrative, of little importance for national security, which he assumed since last July 16. But within Marina they are watching him closely, because they believe that he is capable of many things to gain power. Vergara Ibarra, to give another example, he was the one who put Semar in a situation that almost ended in ridicule, when they created the character Frida Sofia, a girl who never existed in the rubble of the Rebsamen school, in the Coapa area.

Four years after the earthquake of September 19, 2017, of magnitude 7.1, he took advantage of the situation very well, they explain to us in Marina, to position his image at a time when he was considered the favorite of the previous Secretary of the Navy, Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz, to succeed him.

Sources within the Institution indicate that the admiral Vergara Ibarra He practically convinced a large number of elements to bring them closer to his cause with the promise of promotions and benefits, which has the current administration conducting a series of investigations to prevent such behaviors from being repeated in the future.

By not obtaining the position of Secretary of the Navy, Vergara Ibarra He already took it for granted, he should have requested retirement, but he did not do so aspiring to a change of scenery that would be favorable to him. He withdrew hoping for better moments, that’s how they look at him inside the Semar.

Therefore, it is a topic and a character that will surely continue to give something to talk about in the coming months.