The Rock could be the next Jack Sparrow

It seems that The Rock is having a great year. It is not news that his talent, but above all sympathy have made him one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and by the public itself. The former WWE wrestler left that sport to dedicate himself entirely to his other passion: acting. And its success is a true fact. In fact, this has been a real success for him. Dwayne johnson. Not only starred Jungle cruise for Disney, now it looks like it might be next Jack sparrow, interpreted by Johnny depp in the remembered Pirates of the Caribbean.

Those of you unfamiliar with the latest in this movie studio classic, Johnny deep, who was the actor who gave life to this charismatic pirate, will no longer be in charge of him and, since then, has been vacant. It must be said that several names have already been heard to succeed him, but Disney has confirmed absolutely nothing. However, now, the strongest rumors indicate that Johnson could take the place of Deep.









Would Dwayne be a good Jack Sparrow? Surely yes. The actor has shown that he is not only good at action, but also at adventure and drama. So you can see in Jungle cruise, a film that shared a cast with none other than Emily blunt, another important face of Disney, since it was also Mary Poppins.

On the other hand, if we talk about success, Pirates of the Caribbean It is one of the great tanks of Disney. That’s why the studio can’t afford to cast a little-known actor for this role. In this sense, with Dwayne Johnson they have several points in favor. We will have to wait if the actor’s schedule allows it, but his incorporation into the film would be epic and almost a guaranteed box office phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Johnson is focused on a very ambitious project: the film of Black adam, DC character. The artist will be nothing less than the leading superhero. The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra opens in 2022. In addition, The Rock the cast is completed with the performances of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi.