The Killer: Tilda Swinton Will Be A Killer For David Fincher

The Killer it has just been announced, but it already sounds like a movie that we are not going to want to miss.

David Fincher He is one of the greatest directors of our time, his films are always full of intrigue and, apparently, he already has a new project on the doorstep that sounds very interesting.

Mank, based on a true story, it was something unexpected in his career, but that led to the Academy Awards and it gave him the recognition he deserved, and for him that just means that he has to try to improve himself again with his next film. This is the director who gave us Se7en, Zodiac (based on the true story of the murderer who sent letters to the police and the media) and Gone girl, and what follows takes you back to those killer and suspense stories.

According to reports, Fincher’s new movie is called The Killer and it’s Fincher’s return to the thrillers and mysteries. Not many details are known yet, but, with Fincher at the helm, it will surely be a dark, twisted story with many mental and psychological games.

The cast:

Michael Fassbender





Bryn lennon

The first confirmed to be part of The Killer were Tilda swinton (who is also working on the next Wes Anderson film, set in Spain, with Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson) and Michael Fassbender.

For now, it is not known who will be the role of each of the actors or who else could be part of the cast, but everything indicates that Fassbender could be the protagonist of the story.

In addition, Swinton will also appear in The Souvenir Part II, along with his daughter, and in the film Memoria, which, according to reports, will be in theaters forever (it is going to rotate theaters, supposedly) and will never arrive. to other formats. For his part, Fassbender is developing other projects such as Kung Fury 2 and The Wild Bunch.

What is The Killer about?

The film is based on a series of French graphic novels, and it has already been revealed that it will also be released in Netflix and that filming will take place in Paris next year, probably in the fall.