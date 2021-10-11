The ironic response of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to criticism for not bathing their children – Para Ti Magazine

The actor shared a video on his Instagram account in which they released comments mocking the criticism they received for their hygiene habits.

The actor couple of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they unleashed a great debate on social networks then publicly confessed that neither they nor their sons they bathe every day. Of course, there was a lot of criticism of this decision, as well as many supporters. And they came out to answer those who questioned them with a video in which they made fun of it.

“Are you pouring water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?“Joked the actor,”Are you trying to hurt them with water? This is ridiculous! What’s going on?“He added, and Mila Kunis replied,” We are bathing our children. ”

It should be remembered that in the podcast Armchair Expert Dax Shepard the couple talked about their hygiene habits and they confessed that they do not bathe every day, like their children, with whom they use a different technique to find out if they need a shower.

Mila had a childhood without hot water

“If you can see the dirt on them you have to bathe them, otherwise it doesn’t make sense“Said the actor who detailed that he only washes his armpits and crotch every day, as well as his face with a little water after exercising”to get all the salts”.









Mila Kunis assured during the podcast that this habit has been with her since the childhood, because it indicated that when I was a girl “I had no hot water”.

The actors assured that the daily bath can eliminate the natural oils that produces the body And, for this reason, they prefer to leave the bathroom only to “wash the basics”, something that they implement in their children Wyatt, 6 years old, and Dimitri, 4 years old.