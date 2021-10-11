The incredible transformation of Christian Bale in the latest Marvel movie

NI doubt that Christian Bale is one of those Camelenic actors able to immerse himself in multiple characters on the big screen. And he has done it one more time. This time within the filming of the new movie in the Marvel universe: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Many have been the changes physicists that Bale has experienced throughout his professional career. One of the most impressive we could see in 2004 with ‘The Machinist’ where he had to follow a strict diet to reach 50 kg. A year later, in the production of ‘Batman’ Bale had to gain 45 kg. to put on the superhero costume.

His last extreme change, Prior to the one just announced in the new Thor installment, it was in 2018, in the production of ‘The Vice of Power’. On that occasion he had to lose up to 30 kg. His characterization was such that the makeup and hairdresser team received the Oscar in that edition.

No one doubts that Christian Bale is one of those Camelenic actors capable of embracing multiple characters on the big screen. And he has done it one more time. This time within the filming of the new movie in the Marvel universe: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The actor with a thousand faces

Many have been the physical changes that Bale has undergone throughout his professional career. One of the most shocking we could see in 2004 with ‘The Machinist’ where he had to follow a strict diet to reach 50 kg. A year later, in the production of ‘Batman’ Bale had to gain 45 kg. to put on the superhero costume.









His last extreme change, prior to the one just announced in the new Thor installment, was in 2018, in the production of ‘The Vice of Power’. On that occasion he had to lose up to 30 kg. His characterization was such that the makeup and hairdresser team received the Oscar in that edition.

Although the actor himself seemed to have moved away from the extreme transformations, their participation as a villain in the fourth installment of the god of thunder has dispelled all doubts. And yes. He has done it again.

For this new installment From Phase 4 of Marvel, Christian Bale has stepped into the shoes of the villain Gorr, also known as the Butcher of the Gods. Although digital effects will have the last word in the post-production phase, currently the actor can be seen with a pale character that is reminiscent of the character from the comics.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ ? Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

The participation of Bale joins other familiar faces in the Thor saga. And it is that these recently published images were add those that were already leaked in February and March in which Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth could be seen. Both will reincarnate their characters again in the saga, with the main novelty of the return of Jane Foster.

The premiere of the new installment of Thor is scheduled for May 2022. Before that, the Disney factory has other premieres planned both on the big screen and on Disney +.