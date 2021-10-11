The drastic change of look of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Last Duel

The movie The last duel is shaping up to be a firm candidate in the next Oscars… for best makeup. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, two of its four main stars, look very different in Ridley Scott’s new film. Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, the other two of the quartet, are more similar to the characters they played.

In the film that opens this Thursday Damon is Jean de Carrouges, a character who has a very special haircut, typical of the time (14th century), and some marks on his face. Affleck is Charles VI, platinum-blonde-haired monarch with a beard as light as their hair.

His characters are inspired by those designed by the French author Eric Jager in his novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France. Scott, who has already brought period films such as Crusade, Gladiator and The Duelists to theaters, was based on a review by Jager of a series of real events that the author himself read in old archives.



Damon as Jean de Carrouges in The Last Duel

The plot of The Last Duel revolves around Charles VI’s decision to order Jean de Carrouges, his best friend, to a duel with Jacques Le Gray (Adam Driver), who is accused by Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), Jean’s wife, having raped her.



The main characters of Scott’s film.

A friendship of decades

Affleck and Damon have been working together for quite some time and this is due to a long-standing friendship that started at 8 and 10 years old, respectively.

In the 1980s, their mothers introduced them because they were neighbors (They lived two blocks from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts) and soon the two ended up studying at the same college, Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School.

Ben stated in several interviews that he befriended Damon because he was the only one in his circle who liked acting. Instead, Matt said he grew fond of Affleck when Affleck defended him from being beaten up by a school bully.











Affleck, Damon and Luciana Barroso, Matt’s wife, during the film’s premiere. Photo: AFP

Both shared the screen for the first time in 1989, in the film Field of dreams, as extras and without credit. But they made the jump when they began to travel very frequently to New York to different auditions on Broadway.

Their insistence on castings and their interest in theater led them to get better roles. In this way it can be said then that their first film together was not Field of Dreams, but School ties, from 1992, where they did have more important credits and characters.



Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck celebrating for the Good Will Hunting Oscar.

In 1995 they did it again in Glory Daze and the following year they moved in together to write the script for Good will hunting, a film that ended up giving them an Oscar and world fame.

Ridley and the characterizations

Scott will also shortly release House of Gucci, a film about the life and murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the creator of the famous fashion empire.



Jared Leto. His big transformation for House of Gucci.

The first photos and videos of the film drew attention not only for the plot, but also because Jared Leto, one of the actors in the cast, looks unrecognizable.

To play Paolo Gucci, Leto had a long preparation process. Among other things, the actor who already knew how to completely change his look for Dallas Buyers Club (a film that gave him the Oscar) gained several kilos.