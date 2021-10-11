The ‘Deluxe’ improves in Telecinco with the wedding of Anabel Pantoja and Antena 3 stays in the undígito with Nicole Kidman

As usual, he has re-established himself as the leader on Saturday night. The ‘Deluxe’ with Anabel Pantoja’s wedding or the interview with Sofía Cristo, among other contents, it rose to 15.8% and gathered 1,358,000 viewers. Far was his rival, Antena 3, which with ‘Lion’ gathered 1,007,000 viewers, marking 8.9%, being third option of the night.

‘laSextaNoche’ he returns to his usual data after crashing last week. José Yélamo’s program it drops to 6.3%, gathering 588,000 viewers. On La 1, ‘A place to take refuge’ is in second position with 9.3% and 1,125,000 viewers. Finally, Four remains in fifth position with ‘Mars’, that stands at 5.8% and 616,000 viewers.









Related news

And also as usual, the title of lor most viewed on Saturday falls again on ‘Antena 3 Noticias Fin de Semana’. At noon, the news program led by Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo reaches the 21.6% with 2,300,000 viewers. Next, the first Multiplex is the most watched movie of the day with more than 1.3 million viewers.

Throughout the day the season high of ‘Socialite’. María Patiño’s program is triggered with Anabel’s wedding until 17.6% by bringing together 1,316,000 socialites. In the afternoon, ‘Live life’ keeps your regular records that allow you to maintain leadership. The Emma García program achieves 14.8% by bringing together 1,403,000 viewers.