The Clooney’s motives for building a house in Portugal

As long as they hold oblivious to all the commotion it generates his mere presence, the news that a house is being built in Portugal has surprised locals and strangers. The truth is that it is not the first time that George and Amal Clooney fall madly in love with an area and acquire a property to enjoy it, as it happened with the house of field they bought in Provence a few months ago.

Is now Portugal who seems to have stolen their hearts and knowing the beauty of the area is less surprising that the couple wants to enjoy it. For the moment they prefer to opt for silence, like the one they have maintained in the face of the insistent rumors of Amal’s new pregnancy, which arise periodically, and they continue to enjoy their twins, Alexander and Ella, just as they did during their Lake Como vacation.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014. (Reuters)

The Portuguese media have echoed the decision of the Clooney family to have a house in the country, in fact, the presence of the actor is expected for the month of September, when he will go to visit the evolution of what will be the new family home. The area chosen by the couple could not be more beautiful, so much so that it has become refuge of many famous people throughout time.

This is so thanks to the fact that it still retains the beauty of the wildest and most natural areas. It is a place in the middle of sandy fields and rice fields, an idyllic place where nature is the great attraction, with deserted beaches and little tourism, which has come to be compared to the Saint Tropez of the 60s or the island of Ibiza, before becoming a place of pilgrimage for the most partying.









George and Amal Clooney posing for the press in 2019 (EFE)

Thus, the marriage plans build a luxury villa on land close to Comporta, It is planned to be completed by the summer of 2022. This house will be part of the Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club project, owned by Discovery Land Company, as revealed by the newspaper ‘Eco’.

A project that started as a tourist resort, But today it has changed and is now planning the construction of 146 single-family homes, 29 residences belonging to the club, a health and wellness center and a golf course. This real estate project would be composed of several lots, as stated in the aforementioned medium, those who acquire them may build them completely to your liking, as is the case with Clooney, or choose one of the typical projects presented by the company. It seems that the infrastructure works are already finished and the golf course is being built.

Amal and George at Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 (EFE)

The Clooney’s decision to invest in this luxury villa It is much less surprising when we discover that it is one of his great friends who is leading this project. The company responsible for all this is led by the real estate mogul Mike Meldman, Clooney’s personal friend. Together with Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s husband), he was one of his partners when he founded the Casamigos tequila brand, a company that they sold in 2017 in exchange for one billion dollars, about 850 million euros.