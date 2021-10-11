the best series of 2021, according to Variety

Variety is an iconic medium for the coverage of shows: from cinema to theater, through television and all the projects of the various streaming platforms available today, the American medium constantly makes an arduous and detailed journey on everything available in the art world.

With overtones of comedy, drama and crime, these are the best series that premiered in 2021, according to Variety: they are available in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, and Starz.

Mare of Easttown

Mare of Easttown is the new series of Kate winslet, which won the admiration of all the fans who have followed her for years. The miniseries centers on a detective, named Mare Sheehan, from a small town in Pennsylvania where she begins to investigate a crime, just as her personal life and everything around her begins to unravel little by little. As a researcher Mare Sheehan, she buries anguish deep beneath the surface, allowing her to emerge during times of great stress. All around him, his fellow residents of the only city he has ever known are enduring their own heartaches, grappling with wages from the opioid crisis, a crashing economy, or simply the feeling that things are not getting better.

Where: HBO Max

Duration: one season, seven episodes in total

Hacks

Hacks is the new series of HBO which was all the rage at this year’s Emmys and among the audience, particularly for the role of importance and power it gives to women, which had a perfect close at this year’s awards as Lucia Aniello took the award to best direction. The series explores the dark teaching and learning process between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a determined 25-year-old.

Where: HBO Max

Duration: at the moment the series has a season

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

The gastronomic industry is known for being constantly influenced: what prevails in a community or country always finds its way into the kitchens of other places. Along these lines, all culinary programs and series have evolved and today they are extremely diverse. Yet nothing compares to High on the Hog: How African Cuisine Transformed America– Use the landmark book by Dr. Jessica Harris to contextualize the flavors of American cuisine that originated in Africa. Each of the series’ five episodes is compassionate, heartbreaking and enlightening, and host Stephen Satterfield brings a double sense of awe and anguish that makes “High on the Hog” a seamless experience.

Where: Netflix

Duration: at the moment it has only five episodes

The investigation

This dramatic miniseries follows the story of the attempt to bring the killer of the late journalist Kim Wall, never showing the man who is being wanted. The miniseries is not about him, it is about the serious and tenacious work that Danish police detectives did on the case: Wall was killed in a handmade submarine and her body was believed to be somewhere in the sea, for which required a massive exploration for justice to be done on his case. Perhaps due to its existence outside of the American procedural tradition, The investigationstarring Søren Malling as the homicide chief at the Copenhagen Police Department, it was turned into a completely momentous miniseries.









Where: HBO Max

Running time: six-episode miniseries

The Underground Railroad

“It will be frankly shocking if any program that is presented this year, or any other, achieves half the immersive effect of The Underground Railroad“says Variety. Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel is meticulous, poignant, and utterly heartbreaking in its portrayal of Cora, a slave who fights her way to freedom. Each episode has its own atmospheric weight. Even when scenes are overwhelming, Jenkins’s camera, ever vigilant, captures every detail with an all too rare clarity of purpose. Fall into the world of The Underground Railroad, with its story of slavery and systemic racism both intensified and grounded, makes for one of the most gruesome and illuminating television experiences of recent times.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Duration: at the moment it has only 10 episodes

Girls5eva

This exclusive creation from the Peacock platform combines the wise and ironic satire of the entertainment industry with a delicate and brooding understanding of what it feels like to watch time go by. Created by Meredith Scardino, the series looks at a pop group that had disbanded many years before their music reentered the spirit of the age. The series explores the ways in which revived stardom collides with the new responsibilities of adults: it is sharp and effective in describing how its characters, women who are approaching or who are in middle age, do not necessarily want to be famous but to be heard. .

Where: Peacock

Duration: currently has a season of nine episodes

Blindspotting

It is not uncommon for a movie to become a television show or vice versa, but it is still unusual for an adaptation to adopt the best of its original material and find a meaningful way to differentiate itself from it: The series. Blindspotting, from the Starz platform, does exactly that. His immediate smarter decision was to shift focus from the pair of friends Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to Jasmine Cephas Jones, who played Casal’s girlfriend Ashley in the film to brief but memorable effect.

Where: Starz

Duration: currently has a season of eight episodes

Potpourri of the best series of all time, according to Variety

The Sopranos Veep Friday Night Lights Sex and the city game of Thrones 30 Rock Breaking bad Seinfield The West Wing Lost

The best series of the last decade, according to Variety

The Leftovers BoJack Horseman Enlighted The Americans Fleabag Atlanta The Good Wife Better call saul Nathan for you RuPaul’s Drag Race

