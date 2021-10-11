That wonderful 90’s is a reality. This will be the series that is already in development for Netflix

Those wonderful 90 (That 90’s Show as official title in English) is a reality. The spin-off series of the legendary Those 70s Marvelous has been made official. It is in development by Netflix with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.. The series will be set in 1995 and will tell the story of Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who visits Red and Kitty during the summer.

Those wonderful 70s.

The creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, join the project as executive producers. Gregg Mettler, who worked on the original series, will direct the series. Netflix has already ordered 10 episodes of the first (and for now only) season.









The original series premiered in 1998 and ran for 8 seasons until its completion in 2006.. It featured stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, and others hanging out in the Formans’ basement. Nothing is known about the rest of the cast of Those Wonderful 90s, nor if any of the original characters will return as a guest. We assume that there will be surprises and that the information will be revealed little by little.

It’s not the original series’ first spinoff attempt, and while a lot of people don’t know it, Those wonderful 80s it existed as a series although it only stayed on the air for 13 episodes.

In addition to rebooting classic comedies, Netflix is ​​also bringing back some outright. This month, all Seinfeld seasons have joined the platform’s catalog with visual enhancements.