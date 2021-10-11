Sylvester Stallone movie trailer revealed

Rocky Vs Drago, the renamed Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV”, has released a spectacular and emotional trailer, full of incredible sequences, which show how the well-known film of the saga of the most famous boxer in cinema will change.

Its director, Sylvester Stallone, has had the support of MGM for the film. Thus, he was offered the ability to edit the tape to his liking for the 35th anniversary, using state-of-the-art technologies to remaster every second of the legendary film.

Rocky IV: A movie that will have a new meaning

“Rocky IV,” which was one of the highest grossing films of 1985, grossing more than $ 300 million. It has to its credit a good number of anecdotes that make it a unique piece of cinema.

This reissued version will be officially titled «Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director's Cut»And will have substantial changes in his footage, with unpublished sequences, others altered and enough scissors to lighten the pace.









40 minutes of unpublished material will be added, which will show meetings that were held in the lead up to the fight to allow Rocky to go to the former Soviet Union.

More modifications

The elimination of the assistant in the form of a domestic robot that made Paulie’s life easier was confirmed (Burt Young), a kind of attempt to modernize the film for the future and that has made me out of date and a bit ridiculous. “I sent it to the dumpster,” Stallone wrote.

But there is more. The director has decided to focus on Ivan Drago, the elite boxer trained in the Soviet Union played by Dolph Lundgren, a terrifying figure who emerged like so many others from the combat between ideological and economic axes during the Cold War against the United States.

As confirmed by Stallone himself, several lines of dialogue have been added and modified, making them more dramatic, and also they changed certain aspects of the combat between Apollo and Drago.

The result can be seen in theaters in the United States from November 11. It will also have a digital premiere and subsequent presentation in physical format for all collectors.