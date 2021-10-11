Sylvester Stallone: ​​These are the productions in which you decided not to participate | Celebs | Hollywood actors | CHEKA

The American actor, Sylvester Stallone, he will always be remembered in the acting world as the courageous boxer Rocky Balboa or that rebellious soldier named Rambo. But, what a significant number of his followers do not know are the roles to which the interpreter once had to say ‘no’.

Stallone rose to world fame as the glorious boxer who came off the streets of Philadelphia. These movies, which you can see right now in the Netflix catalog, made the name of Sylvester Stallone is pronounced in different parts of the world and, of course, also came his magnificent presence in “Rambo”, which did nothing but etch his name forever in the firmament of Hollywood stars.

It should be noted that all “Rocky” movies by Sylvester Stallone tell the story of a man of Italian-American origin known by his name as Rocky Balboa. With the passing of time he manages to become one of the best boxers in the world.

THESE ARE THE MOVIES SYLVESTER STALLONE SAID ‘NO’ TO

After consecrating himself in all sagas of “Rocky” and “Rambo”, Sylvester Stallone indulged in some luxuries. These interpretations allowed him to think better when deciding what his next project would be. Between 1984 and 2010, the one with Italian roots rejected several ambitious proposals such as that of “Terminator”, “Batman” and “Basic Instinct”, tape remembered for the performance of Sharon Stone.

Counting the characters that Stallone rejected in his professional life we ​​can find: that of Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator” (1984) and “Batman and Robin” (1997). There is also the one of Michael Douglas in “Romancing the Stone” (1984) and “Basic Instinct” (1992); Keith Carradine’s character in “Pretty Baby” (1978). In 1997 he was able to give life to Samuel L., who was finally played by John Travolta in “Face / Off”. In 2010, he ruled out being part of the production “Shutter Island”.

SYLVESTER STALLONE IS DECLARED A SPORTS FAN

On many occasions, and as expected from what he did in “Rocky”, Stallone has declared himself a fan of the sport in general. He is a fan of Everton FC, he also likes boxing and has so far denied that he has used steroids to increase his muscle mass. Another of the passions of the popular “Rambo” is the work of Edgar Allan Poe. His hobbies include a taste for oil painting, which has even led him to produce some paintings, which have finally been sold.









Despite the above, Stallone was arrested in 2007 when he entered Australia with 48 vials of the synthetic human growth hormone Jiintropin. Later, the same actor confessed that he uses these substances as a method to prevent aging. It is known that the veteran interpreter has denied several times that he has undergone any surgery to appear as the years go by.

STALLONE AND THE TIME HE ALMOST MAKES VAN DAMME AND SEAGAL FIGHT

Many stories are woven in the world of Hollywood stars. Sylvester Stallone has been no stranger to any of them, and according to what he declared to some North American media, once he was on the verge of originating an unaffected battle, nothing less than between Jean Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal. Fortunately, as they say, the blood did not reach the river.

The story told by Stallone himself relates that at a party held in his Miami mansion, he was about to make the other two aforementioned actors fight in the garden of the building. Rocky had said several times that Seagal would “easily kick the butt” of the other movie star and also a martial arts expert. This caused the also famous fight movie actor to rage and challenge to a fight in the middle of the party. Finally, Seagal left the meeting and Stallone declared: “Van Damme was too strong. Seagal had nothing to do with him. “

Jean-Claude Van Damme almost hit Steven Seagal at a party, Sylvester Stallone revealed (Photo: Getty / IMDb)

THE TIME STALLONE WAS ABOUT TO DIE

At an event that brings together the most famous actors, Stallone shared some details that had never been made public before and that even his thousands of fans did not know. It’s about the day that he was about to die when he recorded the fourth installment of “Rocky”. If you want to know more CLICK HERE.