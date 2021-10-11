South of Spain- Visit to Almería the province

To travel to the south of Spain in search of a good climate, culture, sea, desert and mountains, is to arrive in the province of Almería, and be located in the capital, which is the city of Almería. It is therefore the most arid regions of the country, with mountains and a temperature in winter that does not drop below 6º and a maximum in summer that does not exceed 35º.

In this place, you can find many forms of entertainment, such as being at the sea, in the mountains, in the city, shopping or enjoying the scenery.

It has one of the most spectacular capes in the Iberian Peninsula, Cabo de Gata, the place where it rains the least in the whole country, considered a natural reserve area. On the Mediterranean coast, apart from the sea, the landscape is dominated by green mountains, the only place where the temperature can be below zero in winter.

The desert landscape by the sea is the most prominent feature of Almería. In fact, the Tabernas Desert has been the setting for filming American feature films. From the 60s and 70s, films such as spaghetti westerns and Hollywood productions such as Conan the Barbarian, Indiana Jones and the last crusade were recorded. Hollywood personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oliver Stone and Elizabeth Taylor, among others, were in this desert.









Currently, in this place you can visit several museums with old mega-production film crews, projectors, sets, movie posters, western stagecoaches, which are located within the Hollywood-inspired Oasys theme park. This park offers a botanical garden with more than 200 varieties of cacti from around the world and an ecological reserve with a presentation of trained parrots.

The Almeria province of Spain is a territory conquered by many ancient peoples such as the Phoenicians, Carthaginians or the Romans. It has cultural monuments dating from the reign of the Arab Kingdom of Granada. In Almería the city is worth knowing the large number of monuments from the Arab period.

To begin with, there is the great Moorish castle, the Alcazaba that rises above the Mediterranean city. It is a huge defensive complex with a palace and religious premises, whose construction began in the 10th century. Equally interesting are the walls of the Jairán Wall that go up the Cerro de San Cristóbal.

Among the monuments of Almería, the Church of San Juan stands out, from the early seventeenth century. Several years ago vestiges of an Arab mosque were discovered there, which probably collapsed as a result of the 1522 earthquake. In this church you can now see the remains of a quibble wall and a mihrab, as well as numerous stucco-style ornaments that also they can be found in the mosque of Cordoba.

Not far from the Alcazaba is the picturesque neighborhood of La Chanca, inhabited by Andalusian fishermen and gypsies. There you can see many one-story block houses with colored walls and residential caves. In the center of the old town is the cathedral, built between 1524 and 1542 on the site of a former mosque. Relax in the beautiful Old Square, surrounded by arcades.

The town of Vélez Blanco, with its magnificent castle built in the 16th century on a Muslim citadel, is unique in terms of landscape and history.