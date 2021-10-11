Shannen Doherty Shares Tough Photos To Raise Cancer Awareness

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shannen Doherty, who has been living with this disease since 2015, wanted to show her more than 2 million followers on Instagram some images in which she shows how she is physically. What the actress wants is to normalize the appearance of her condition. “I would like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is everything nice? NO but it is true and my hope in sharing is that we are all more educated, more familiar with the aspect of cancer.”writes Doherty in his post.

Another of Doherty’s goals is “Encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to overcome fear and face whatever is in front of you”. The interpreter also assures that humor has been one of her best therapies: “I cheered up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they really cheer me up? Yeah !! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to make myself laugh at myself. Finding the humor helped me get over it. that seemed impossible. “

After making the images public, many followers with the same disease felt identified and sheltered. Additionally, Doherty also received countless messages of love and support from other fans.









Actors who have also made their struggle visible

Other celebrities like Hugh Jackman or Dani Rovira have also wanted to raise awareness in the world by sharing their fight against cancer. On the one hand, the Australian suffers from a basal cell carcinoma for which he has had to undergo surgery on several occasions. On the other, the protagonist of ‘Eight Basque surnames’ has fully recovered from the Hodgkin lymphoma he suffered.

The strength of these artists is undeniable who give us all a great life lesson, despite their hard experiences.