Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityShannen Doherty Shares Tough Photos To Raise Cancer Awareness
Celebrity

Shannen Doherty Shares Tough Photos To Raise Cancer Awareness

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shannen Doherty, who has been living with this disease since 2015, wanted to show her more than 2 million followers on Instagram some images in which she shows how she is physically. What the actress wants is to normalize the appearance of her condition. “I would like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is everything nice? NO but it is true and my hope in sharing is that we are all more educated, more familiar with the aspect of cancer.”writes Doherty in his post.

Another of Doherty’s goals is “Encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to overcome fear and face whatever is in front of you”. The interpreter also assures that humor has been one of her best therapies: “I cheered up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they really cheer me up? Yeah !! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to make myself laugh at myself. Finding the humor helped me get over it. that seemed impossible. “

After making the images public, many followers with the same disease felt identified and sheltered. Additionally, Doherty also received countless messages of love and support from other fans.




Shannen Doherty on Instagram

Actors who have also made their struggle visible

Other celebrities like Hugh Jackman or Dani Rovira have also wanted to raise awareness in the world by sharing their fight against cancer. On the one hand, the Australian suffers from a basal cell carcinoma for which he has had to undergo surgery on several occasions. On the other, the protagonist of ‘Eight Basque surnames’ has fully recovered from the Hodgkin lymphoma he suffered.

The strength of these artists is undeniable who give us all a great life lesson, despite their hard experiences.


Previous articleThe winery that’s in the new James Bond movie
Next article“We did our best”: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had to work hard to entertain their children during quarantine
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv