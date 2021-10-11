Ryan Gosling has the perfect TAG Heuer to always be the best dressed

* This article about the TAG Heuer by Ryan Gosling and Other Watches of the Week was originally published in the US edition of GQ.

If it was not clear when a Cartier crash for a record price of $ 225,000 at auction, or when the camera zoomed in on one in Tyler’s “Lumberjack” music video, The Creator, this week Jay Z consolidated what watch collectors have known for some time: we are living in the year of the crash. The watch, a deliberately deformed freak said to be inspired by a Cartier Tank that was damaged in a car accident, has become one of the most fashionable pieces on the planet.

One of the earliest proponents of the watch was Kanye west: he wore the Crash when he appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix show in 2019. Since then, the watch has barely left the limelight. Of course, the Crash doesn’t owe all of its resurgence to ‘Ye. Watch collectors are flocking to Cartier, the jeweler known for dabbling in advanced designer watches. “The reason Cartier is so fashionable at this time is that people are realizing (finally realizing) that design is as important as complications or other attributes people talk about watches, “Eric Ku, a watch dealer and Cartier enthusiast, told me this year. That change in attitude applies to average collectors and guys like Tyler and Hov. Also this week, more Genuine Cartier parts and the eye-catching Draymond Green watch.

Karwai Tang

Cartier Crash by Jay-Z

While his contemporaries gravitate towards traditional classical pieces, Jay-Z uses a modernized version of the Crash. This Crash skeletonized in titanium launched in 2015 is relatively new to the Crash line. The skeleton dial adds visual intrigue to a watch that already has a lot. This is familiar territory for Jay-Z, who has a habit of taking very nice watches and uploading them several levels.

Courtesy of Tag Heuer Courtesy of Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands by Ryan Gosling

Thursday night at a party in Beverly Hills Tag heuer introduced Ryan Gosling as its new ambassador. To celebrate the occasion, our senior gaze practitioner wore the new Carrera Three Hands Of the brand. Three Hands takes the brand’s signature watch and reduces it to its essence: just a seconds, minutes and hours hand and, on select models, a date complication. “I generally respond to the simple,” Gosling told GQ in an interview about their new collaboration.









Michael Gonzales Courtesy of Cartier

Cartier Tank Asymétrique by Devin Booker

Remember what I said about collectors learning to appreciate Cartier’s most extravagant designs? This week, while sitting on the court in a Phoenix Mercury playoff game, Booker wore Cartier’s off-center Asymétrique. This model returned to the line last year, but was launched originally in 1936. That is the power of Cartier: turning decades-old designs into modern successes. Honestly, the watch’s 30 ° tilt perfectly positions the numbers so they’re readable as Booker makes one of his borrowed Kobe fadeaways.

SEDAT SUNA

IWC Pilot’s Watch Top Gun Perpetual Calendar Boutique Edition by Lewis Hamilton

Count on Lewis Hamilton to wear the coolest versions of the IWC pilot’s watch. This very limited edition is designed for those who drive the Death Star. Even the little details here are great – check out the two planes moving in opposite directions at the top of the dial. That’s why you always look for the watch with the longest name. (It’s just kind of a joke!)

Cameron browne

Epic x Chrono Black Khabib Draymond Green

I appreciate that Draymond Green doesn’t think too much about his watch collection. His last name is Green … so he collects watches with lots of green. This one collaboration between Jacob & Co. and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, joins the Audemars Piguet in green camo in the Green collection. “The main reason I love [el Audemars Piguet] it’s just the dark green bezel, “Green said in an interview last year.” That piece just screams at me. It puts me in a place of, ‘I’m Green.’ “I can’t argue with him there.

You may also like:

Ryan Gosling’s watches are as beautiful as he is

The best watch collectors in Hollywood: Ryan Gosling, Jason Statham, Charie Sheen …

Ryan Gosling’s favorite watch is signed by Casio (and it doesn’t even cost 30 euros)