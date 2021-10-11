Rolling Stone updates the 500 best songs of all time, and these are the latinas included

The impact of Latin music and especially urban music is still being felt worldwide, as a fact is that the prestigious Rolling Stone magazine has included songs by Daddy Yankke or Bad Bunny among the best 500, of course, according to its criteria. Created in 2004, for the first time Rolling Stone updated its long list of the best songs in history and not only 200 new ones were added but also some positions were modified in relation to the original. The previous version of the list was dominated by rock and soul, while the new edition contains more hip-hop, modern country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae and R&B. More than half of the songs here (254 in total) weren’t present on the list above, including a third from the Top 100. In the number 1 position, the name of the artist Aretha Franklin stands out, with her song ‘Respect’ from 1967. Otis Redding wrote and recorded it for the Stax / Volt label in 1965. But Franklin took over the song forever with its definitive version. It was her first number one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul.

The top 5 is completed by: “Fight the Power”, by Public Enemy, with the number 2 position; Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’, at No. 3; Bob Dylan’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ at No. 4 and Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ at No. 5. (Full listing here) Latin songs In position 50 was placed “Gasoline”, Daddy Yankee Regarding this success, the magazine reports that the Puerto Rican rapper was in San Juan when he heard a man yell: “Take it, mija, how do you like gasoline!” – a funny phrase that is thrown at girls looking for the most elegant attractions to go to parties. The line morphed into an omnipresent chorus that ignited a global fervor for reggaeton. Veteran producer Luny Tunes increased the intensity by adding the hum of the engines and singer Glory’s voltaic call for “more gasoline,” while Daddy Yankee delivered his dizzying verses with so much power that the song sounds like it could burn at any moment. even in decades.

Bad Bunny’s ‘Safaera’, ranked 329 According to the publication, the Puerto Rican made excellent use of his Covid-19 quarantine, releasing three explosive albums in 2020: “I just thought, ‘Damn it. What people need is entertainment, “he told Rolling Stone. YHLQMDLG’s “Safaera” packs the sweat-soaked high-octane vigor of a nineties-era reggaeton mixtape into five minutes filled with at least nine rhythms, multiple Puerto Rican guest stars, irreverent and unwavering lyrics. Samples ranging from Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” to Alexis and Fido’s “El Tiburon”. It is a song that feels like a living being writhing.

On this subject, the magazine reports that the idea for “I Like It” came from Atlantic CEO (and former DJ) Craig Kallman, who wanted a cut for Cardi’s debut, Invasion of Privacy, that emphasized his Puerto Rican roots. While he and producer J. White developed the background track, Atlantic A&R manager Edgar Machuca recruited Latino urban heroes J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The seven-month development process attracted others as well, but it was Cardi B who turned “I Like It” into a one-of-a-kind show. “I remember when I was six months pregnant doing the music video for the song,” she told Billboard. “But the result of everything was beautiful.”

Celia Cruz, ‘Life is a Carnival’, 439 Celia Cruz had a voice that combined opulent and operatic tones with the Afro-Cuban style of call and answer of the proclamation, and her legendary roar was at its most august and powerful, extolling the joy of being alive in the triumphant “Life is a Carnival” . The song was especially powerful coming from Cruz, who came to New York and helped shape the salsa movement after a painful exile from Cuba in the 1960s. “La Vida Es un Carnaval” became an exhilarating anthem for the audience and marked an impressive final act of his formidable career.

Selena, Forbidden Love 405 In 1994, Mexican-American star Selena Quintanilla had shown that she could stir the crowd with the party-start glee of “Baila Esta Cumbia” and easily crush a listener with the cuteness of “Como la Flor.” However, as her husband and bandmate Chris Pérez once said, her voice took on an astonishing new resonance when she sang about deep and forbidden love on “Amor Prohibido,” a lighthearted cumbia co-written with her brother that mixed modern pop. with Texan sounds. Selena improvised “Oh baby” after the chorus, making a song inspired by her grandparents, as well as her own relationship with Pérez, even more personal. It became his first solo number one single.