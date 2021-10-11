Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his MCU role as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has been one of the highest paid actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), and is that his role as Hombre de Hierro It was so unique that it will be completely unforgettable for fans of the comic, and now she is sincere about how she feels after leaving the character behind, you will not believe it!

On The Truth News We remind you that Robert won the affection of the public thanks to the interpretation of this casanova and tycoon who is also a hero, so much so that there came a time when, thanks to his great role, Marvel paid him a large amount for his success.

Previously we told you when it seemed that he had gotten angry with the Avengers family; However, now we will tell you what future he wishes for his life now that he is no longer part of the superhero cast.

Will Robert Downey Jr. miss Iron Man?

Iron Man. Photo: de10.com.mx

The famous actor said that he did everything he could with his Tony Stark character, therefore, now he can do other things, and that being a middle-aged man he has started to look at the last nine and that is why he noticed that everything has been part of his trip and that everything ends, before this he said:

“I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have ended up where I am.”







It should be remembered that before having this incredible character in the UCM, the actor had serious problems with addictions, so he should definitely feel very grateful that now he can be free of these and with a still very promising future.

What do you hope to do in the future after leaving the MCU?

Robert. Photo: www.fotogramas.es

Downey Jr., commented that he is fortunate to have the best fans in the world and that for that reason, now his goal is to use his platform forever, since, thus, he will be able to share everything that he still has to discover in the world, including on technology and weather issues, well, he noted that he had an incredible 10-year career at Marvel that gave him a real creative boost.

Before that he pointed out:

“Now I have much more ambition to do things that I had not done before.”

And concluded:

“Evolving is key.”

It is important to mention that at this time he only wants to be a family man for the rest of his life, congratulations!

With information from cinemascomics.com