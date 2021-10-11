Rihanna takes her time with album, presents lingerie

Rihanna may be extremely busy launching her popular lingerie line, but finishing her next album remains a priority.

The pop star is taking her time to “experiment” and suggests that her new music will sound very different from her previous projects.

“You are not going to wait for what you hear. Just keep that in mind, ”Rihanna said recently before the taping of the“ Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 ”event, which will air Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Five years have passed since he released his eighth album, the acclaimed "ANTI," which featured hits like "Work," "Love on the Brain," and "Needed." Last year, Rihanna said she had started recording new music, organizing "tons of writing camps."









“Whatever you know about Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” said the winner of nine Grammy Awards in categories including R&B, dance and rap. “I am really experimenting. Music is like fashion, you should be able to play, you should be able to wear whatever you want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it will be completely different. “

Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date for her new album, but music plays a big role in her Savage X Fenty event, which returns for the third year in a row and will highlight the new variety of styles in her fashion line with a stellar lineup. of models, actors and interpreters.

The show, recorded in downtown Los Angeles, will include performances by Nas, Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee and Normani. Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Erykah Badu, and Alek Wek and Jeremy Pope make guest appearances.

Rihanna said she is eager to reveal some of her favorite styles from the new collection.

“The whole leggings, the crotchless ones,” she said about her underwear, blushing before continuing. “All the bras that make my breasts fit, because, you know, I’m 33 now, they’re not where they used to be. I’m eager to really see my pieces in talent, to see them in so many different body shapes and silhouettes, because that’s what brings the pieces to life ”.

In previous shows, Rihanna has taken the initiative to become a champion of inclusion with her fashion line. He wants to continue to highlight men of all shapes, colors and sizes in a way similar to how he encourages women with his line.

“Men, especially, there is always a certain figure that represents them in this space of lingerie and nightwear and boxers … We are going to have men of all sizes and different races. We are going to make men feel included too, because I think men have lagged behind on the inclusion curve ”.