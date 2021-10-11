Monday, October 11, 2021
René Franco says that Eugenio Derbez’s ‘Acapulco’ “is the best comedy series”

By Hasan Sheikh
After what Eugenio Derbez will announce his return to the small screen with the series’Acapulco‘, the actor’s followers were waiting for its premiere.

This October 8 by Apple TV + they published two episodes of ‘Acapulco’, which was cataloged by René Franco as “the best comedy series.”

René Franco was amazed by Eugenio Derbez’s ‘Acapulco’

Since René Franco announced in ‘La Taquilla’ that he would talk about the new series of Eugenio DerbezHe was very enthusiastic, saying “it’s the best comedy series.”

The announcer stressed that ‘Acapulco‘”It’s the best comedy series I’ve seen in 5 years,” which he said would open up to Eugenio Derbez the opportunity to act globally.

Eugenio Derbez (Mexico Agency.)

Although he pointed out that “it was not written or created by Eugenio Derbez”, since he is an executive producer, he said that the actor deserved the renown at the level of Adam Sandler.

René Franco pointed out that the series in every way has a go-ahead and listed some:

  • Locker room
  • Casting
  • Script
  • Setting
  • Jokes

“How good is Acapulco, the most fun in a long time.”




René Franco, announcer.

René Franco says that Eugenio Derbez in ‘Acapulco’ is spectacular

In addition, René Franco He said that even though only 2 episodes were released on Apple TV +, he can name ‘Acapulco’ like “a jewel”.

Towards the point of view of the announcer, Eugenio Derbez’s performance will make him known worldwide And that could be compared to Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell.

Adam Sandler (Mexico Agency.)

“The man is a damn God of comedy … it is time for the internationalization of Derbez.”

René Franco, announcer.

He considered that it is possible that Eugenio Derbez “I had not had that level of comedy because of the resources”, but this time “it was carried to its maximum capacity”.

René Franco pointed out that Eugenio Derbez is made to play comedy rolesWell, in his opinion, when he does “serious roles, he looks very forced.”

He explained that unlike his participation in ‘CODA’ which has been highly applauded, for him, that Eugenio Derbez is serious does not give the best of his performance.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
