Phoebe Dynevor, Anna Kendrick and Lily Collins join the trend of lopsided bangs

The red carpets are always the focus to know all the trends that the next few months come. Especially when it comes to hair or makeup. Actresses have the best stylists out there and often take the opportunity to change their look or risk a groundbreaking proposal.

This time it has not been like that and we do not know if due to the atypical circumstances that we live (or simply chance) the actresses in the Bafta awards They have not risked as much as usual. In fact, several have coincided with a very similar hairstyle composed of lopsided bangs, loose hair and strong waves. Is this the new trendy hairstyle?

They are your inspiration to wear lopsided bangs

The protagonist of The Bridgertons, the actress Phoebe Dynevor, has been one of the first actresses to wear it and it is not surprising since it is the fringe more comfortable to wear. In addition, it is a very flattering fringe that looks good on almost all face types and is perfect for those who have long hair.

On the other hand and on the same night it was the actress Anna kendrick, which rose to fame with the saga Twilight, who also arrived with a lopsided fringe and a hair with waves much longer than Phoebe Dynevor’s. Although it was not the first time for the actress with this type of bangs that she has already worn before.

But if we needed one more confirmation to know that this will be the hairstyle of the summer, it has undoubtedly been Lily Collins. The actress of Emily in Paris has also joined this hair trend that has shown its followers in Instagram.









