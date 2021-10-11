Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityNiurka introduces her new boyfriend who is identical to Vin Diesel
Celebrity

Niurka introduces her new boyfriend who is identical to Vin Diesel

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Niurka Marcos he is constantly in the eye of the hurricane, for his controversies or romances; For this reason, she calls herself the scandal woman.

It may interest you:

Niurka Marcos is a strong and independent woman, who shows all her strength with all her statements. Check out more of her in these PHOTOS.

A few days ago, through his official account Instagram, the Cuban shared a series of photographs where she showed her new boyfriend, who goes by the name of Raúl Palma González.

He mentioned in his publication having spent the weekend with his boyfriend, so, as expected, his followers did not hesitate to show up and make it clear that the man looks like Toretto, Vin Diesel’s character.

Niurka Marcos introduces her new boyfriend

Although Niurka Marcos She tagged her boyfriend in her post on that platform, the gallant’s account is private. So far it is only known that it is called Raúl Palma González.

In addition, the actress showed several photographs where it is seen that she spent the weekend, on the beach with her boyfriend.

The turquoise blue sea embraces us … thank you

However, not all the comments were supportive, but criticism was present, noting that the boyfriend of Niurka it could be his son, the same comments he lashed out at in the next post.




If it seems good to you and if it does not reverse and apply indifference

You may also like:

Niurka Marcos joins the controversy after the sexual abuse case of Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán.

The new romance of Niurka Marcos becomes known after just 6 months after ending his courtship with Marko Pena, with whom she looked very much in love.


Previous articleEpa Colombia, this is how the Creole Kardashian makes money
Next articlemobilized Aníbal Pachano told his truth SHOW El Intransigente
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv