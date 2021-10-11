Nicolas Cage requests the annulment of his marriage four days after getting married

Four days is the duration of the fourth and most recent marriage of Nicolas Cage. The actor presented this Wednesday the relevant legal documents to request the annulment of his union with the professional makeup artist Erika koike and, in case it is not granted, your intention would be to go ahead with the necessary procedures to get divorced.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas last Saturday after making a whirlwind visit to a Clark County, Nevada courthouse to apply for a marriage license. A few hours after the news was made public, a video of his passage through the administrative facilities was leaked in which the interpreter appeared displaying erratic behavior while commenting aloud that his girl’s previous boyfriend was a drug dealer and that they were both going to “keep all their money,” to which she replied, “Honey, I’ve never asked you to do this.”





In the short recording it was not entirely clear whether Nicholas was really drunk, as some eyewitnesses claimed, or if he was just showing off his particular sense of humor in view of the fact that in the end it was he who encouraged Erika to go into the office to sign the necessary papers, gesturing with his hands for him to hurry up and saying, “Come on, come on, inside.”









The first time the Hollywood star was romantically involved with Erika It was last April when she was seen accompanying him in Puerto Rico while he was shooting a movie. However, shortly after, he himself hinted in statements about his third ex-wife Alice kim, mother of her young son, who had not yet fully gotten over her 2016 breakup.

“The truth is that it was very shocking for me, of course I did not see it coming and those sudden feelings that I experienced had to go outside somehow (in reference to the complicated shooting of your film ‘Mandy‘). But we are still friends, of course. She was very young when we got married, so I don’t hold a grudge against her. That’s all I can say about it, “said the famous interpreter, who was previously also married to Lisa marie presley and Patricia arquette although he has always maintained that he does not consider those two marriages valid.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images