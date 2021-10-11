NBA: Juancho Hernangmez, star of Adam Sandler’s latest film

Lnext movie of Adam Sandler, ‘Hustle’, where the comic actor plays a headhunter in distress, has among its protagonists Juancho Hernangmez, who plays the role of a gamer Sandler, a low-hour scout, discover on a trip abroad.

The Spaniard, new player of the Celtics after being pierced by the Grizzlies, plays a player in his film debut with great talent but with a difficult past whom Sandler’s character convinces to travel with la la NBA… without permission from your team. It is the last chance for both of them to show that they are worthy of working in the best league in the world.

LeBron James, one of the film’s producers

Jeremiah zagar directs this film in which one of the producers is Lebron James through its production company SpringHill Entertainment, which he owns. Juancho Hernangmez He is not the only Spanish, the actress also appears Mara Botto and some dazzling actor like Robert Duvall.









This is the main cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, Mara Botto, Kenny Smith, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton, Debbie Lay, Juancho Hernangomez, Bob Leszczak, Jerry Lobrow, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Sonya Giddings, Setty Brosevelt.

Adam Sandler visited this summer the concentration of the Spanish national team to see in action Juancho and who knows if it stops finalize some plans of your participation. And during that meeting he had the opportunity to spend a few minutes with Sergio Scariolo, as recognized by the Spanish coach in his networks, praising the basketball knowledge and kindness of the famous comedy actor.