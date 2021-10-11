Monday, October 11, 2021
MET Gala: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Justin Bieber star in the viral poses

After the stoppage due to the pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has reopened its doors to celebrate one of the most important events of the year. Models, singers, actors, influencers, athletes … have worn her most striking and striking looks, proving that anything goes at the MET gala. And if not, let them tell Kim Kardashian, who is an expert in leaving us all speechless. The businesswoman came to the event ‘hidden’ behind this peculiar styling by designer Demna Gvasalia, current Balenciaga creative director, consisting of a dress with long sleeves and a long train, gloves, stockings and pointed-toe boots, as well as an XXL ponytail and a mask. that completely covered her face. At first everyone thought that his companion was Kanye West and that with their posed they were confirming their reconciliation, but … nothing to see! The one hiding under that black tracksuit was precisely Demna Gvasalia, who has worked with Kim on previous occasions. Kanye was not present at the MET although, as confirmed by several sources to the portal Page Six, served as inspiration to the celebrity and encouraged her to “go one step further with creativity and imagination through art.”

