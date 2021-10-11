Megan Fox shines as a seductive vampire in Netflix’s “Night Teeth” trailer

Megan fox plays a vampire in Netflix’s upcoming horror thriller, “Night Teeth”. In the first trailer for the film released last Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress plays the character of one of many seductive vampires who lead unsuspecting college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) out for a wild night.

You will be interested: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are not limited to the heated session that everyone talks about in networks

“Night Teeth” follows two vampires, Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), who hire Benny as their chauffeur for a night out in Los Angeles that includes a series of parties, the last of which requires arriving in the morning.

“Taken captive by the allure of his customers, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him, and an insatiable thirst for blood,” Netflix says in the film’s official description. As his night spins out of control, Benny finds himself embroiled in a clandestine war that pits rival vampire tribes against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them out. back to the shadows. “

As Benny transports his fascinating passengers to some of the most popular parties in Los Angeles, he discovers a whole new world that he never knew existed.









While Fox’s character only appears in small glimpses in the trailer, she makes a big impression in her glossy cape with bold red lips and long, dark nails. In one scene, he appears to be drinking a blood cocktail while lounging in front of a fireplace.

However, that little moment was enough to make social media blaze with praise for the actress.

Her latest role comes after Kourtney Kardashian’s friend starred in “Think Like a Dog”, “Rogue” and “Till Death”. He will then appear in the animated action movie “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin “, the comedy “Good Mourning with a U “ and the sci-fi thriller “Dawn”, in which he plays the lead role.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, director Adam Randall described “Night Teeth “ as “intense, funny and a little crazy”, with a combination of multiple genres: “criminal thriller, coming of age [y] supernatural horror “.

Read on: Rihanna leaves little to the imagination in teasing her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol 3 fashion show

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig and more. “Night Teeth ” premieres on Netflix on October 20.