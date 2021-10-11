Monday, October 11, 2021
Megan Fox lashes out at those who criticize her son for wearing a dress

By Sonia Gupta
More and more attempts are being made to educate the little ones in the values ​​of tolerance and diversity, although, unfortunately, there is still a long way to go. That is what Megan Fox denounced in a recent interview, where she revealed that her eldest son suffers from bullying because likes to wear dresses.

In this way, the actress shared this horrible experience and defended her little one from those who throw hate messages at her.

Noah, eight years old, it is, along with two other children, the fruit of the marriage between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and her son Noah, with the Frozen dress.

Megan Fox and her son Noah, with the Frozen dress.

Since he was a boy, he liked to wear dresses traditionally used by girls, Elsa’s costume from the Disney Frozen movie being one of her favorites.

Well, it seems that there are people who are bothered by that and they made it known to Megan Fox and the little one. The actress denounced in an interview with InStyle that there are “bad, horrible and cruel people” who mess with Noah through social networks.




“I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from young children on their own at school, who tell him: ‘Children don’t wear dresses,’” the actress explained through tears.

Although, in Megan’s words, the boy attends “a really liberal hippie school in California,” there are children who recriminate him for the clothes he is wearing or who tell him that “Children do not wear pink.”

The issue of Noah’s clothing has long been a problem in the environment around him. Back in 2017, Brian Austin Green defended his little one in a talk with Hollywood Pipeline: “If he (Noah) wants to use it, then he uses it. It doesn’t hurt anyone who’s wearing a dress. So if you want to wear a dress? Impressive. Good for him”.

Two years later, in 2019, Megan Fox was interviewed on The Talk and put the issue back on the table. The artist explained that she was teaching her son to “be confident no matter what others say.” However, he noticed that the teasing of others was affecting him: “He stopped wearing dresses for a while.”

Little Noah explained that when he got to school “All the children laughed when I entered.” Of course, the little boy showed great strength when he told his mother that it would not affect him: “I don’t care, I also love dresses.”

Source: La Vanguardia

