Matt Damon and his importance in the recovery of Ben Affleck – Revista Para Ti

The actors have been friends since childhood and that bond was key to getting out of the darkest stage in the life of JLo’s boyfriend.

The life of Ben Affleck is full of ups and downs. And it is that after achieving fame, having managed to form a family with Jennifer garner, the actor immersed himself in addictionss. According to him on several occasions, falling into alcohol was very difficult for him since it not only affected his health but also ended up, ended their marriage.

Despite this, the current boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, revealed on several occasions the fundamental role played by his ex-wife and the mother of his children to get ahead. And apparently a great friend of hers was also unconditionall. That friend is Matt Damon, with whom he has been in a friendly relationship for several years.

In dialogue with GQ magazine for the creation of Damon’s profile, Affleck spoke about the impact their relationship has had on his mental health throughout their years together before the public.

The importance of having someone to talk to

The former Batman actor expressed: “I can’t speak for Matt but my own type of sanity and mental health really benefited from having someone I grew up with and knew as a child I was also going through something similar, this 20+ year journey of being in the public eye: with whom could I honestly reflect on it, talking about things, being myself, with whom I knew why we were friends, why he was interested and loved me, why did he love him. “









He further added: “I often think of people who just become successful and then get caught up in this, and I think, ‘How do they do it without having someone to talk to? Who can they trust? Who knew them before?’ It has been a great advantage for me, and I think I hope for Matt, this relationship that we have had“.