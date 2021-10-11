Marvel Studios could sign this actor for Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is a great character from the comics and we will probably see him in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe very soon.

Since it was released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and in one of its post-credits scenes it is hinted that The Sovereigns they have created Adam warlock, is one of the most anticipated characters of Marvel studios. Everything suggests that it will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and you just need to know which actor to sign to bring it to life.

Big names have been linked to play Adam warlock What Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey or Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. But now another actor is playing and he is of a totally different profile. Is about Will poulter, which we have seen in the saga The Maze Runner, We Are the Millers, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.









Curiously, this actor has already turned down two great roles, since he almost plays Pennywise in the new movies of ITEM and he was also going to be part of the cast of the series of The Lord of the rings that Amazon is preparing. Will he be able to turn down Marvel Studios? Does this actor fit as Adam Warlock?

What do we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The third installment of this peculiar cosmic team of Marvel studios It will be released on May 5, 2023, therefore they must confirm the cast as soon as possible and we will know at that time if Will poulter will be in the movie as Adam warlock. Supposedly James Gunn wants to give a dignified ending to Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot, so we fans can say goodbye to all of them.

Although we must remember that we will first see the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and there will be a Christmas special that will premiere at the end of 2022 in Disney Plus.

Are you looking forward to seeing Adam Warlok at Marvel Studios? He really is a character that can be very important for the future of the franchise, so they must choose an actor who is very committed to the great hero.