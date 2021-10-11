Luke Perry. Last movie and his tribute in Riverdale after his death

Luke perry not only enjoyed recognition in Hollywood, but also huge darling of his colleagues, family and the people with whom he came to meet throughout his life, proof of this are “the moving stories of generosity and kindness” of the actor that his family remembered after his tragic death. It was one of the well-known faces of the 1990s thanks to his participation in Beverly Hills, 90210, but his legacy went beyond a successful youth series.

The actor was born on a day like today, but in 1966 in Mansfield, Ohio. After finishing high school, he moved to Los Angeles in search of the dream of becoming a movie star. He worked paving roads, while attending castings hoping someone would knock on his door; had to perform more than 200 tests, until they chose him for an advertisement on television.

Without a doubt, play Dylan mckay on Beverly Hills, 90210 brought him to fame; however, he was part of other important projects both on the small and big screen.

Participated in pelicles like The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and American strays, what’s more lent his voice in animated series such as The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat.

The tragic death of Luke Perry

In early March, the actor suffered a stroke when he was at his home, located in Sherman Oaks, California. In accordance with TMZ, was admitted to a hospital where he remained for several days in induced coma to try your brain will recover, but the damage was too extensive and died on March 4, 2019. He was 52 years old.

At the time, Arnold robinson -representative of Luke Perry- indicated that the actor passed away “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer and his ex-wife, Minnie Sharp”.









“I am proud to know that my father touched so many people in a very positive way and made them feel better,” said his son Jack months later in the American Icon Awards. He also shared the greatest lesson his father left him: “He taught me to be as nice as you can to everyone you can.”

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, his latest film

The actor had just finished filming what would be his last film: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Once upon a time in hollywood), written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. In the movie Luke Perry played Wayne maunder, co-star of the western television series Lance that the director recreated in the plot.

In October 2019, after the premiere of the film, the production shared a deleted scene in which the late actor appears with Timothy Olyphant and Julia Butters.

His farewell in ‘Riverdale’

Luke perry he was part of the main cast of the youth series Riverdale where he gave life to Fred andrews, Archie’s dad – played by KJ Apa-. The actor was scheduled to reprise his role in the fourth season, in which the production and the actors rendered a tribute to Perry in the first episode.

The chapter is entitled “In Memoriam”. Rather than looking for someone else for the role, the creators decided to honor Luke Perry and give an emotional and heroic ending to your character, who dies in a car accident saving a woman (Shannen doherty) who is about to be run over.

“He was there in every good moment and in every bad moment. He’s the best man I’ve ever known (…) It pains me to know that I will not be able to see him or speak to him again, but his spirit and his memory live, in this town and in all the people who knew him“says the character of KJ Apa.

amt