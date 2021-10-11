Looking elegant with jackets on the beach is possible for Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner showed off her incredible abs while enjoying the sunset during a stunning beach photoshoot in Malibu for Alo Yoga. The 25-year-old supermodel simply wowed by wearing sports bras and leggings as she watched the waves crashing along the shore for the seaside series.

Hand in hand with the monochrome theme, Kendall kept warm under a Gold Rush Puffer jacket as the sun set along the shoreline. Another shot showed Kendall leaning against a ladder in a pair of sweats, a matching long sherpa trench coat in ivory. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star squirmed in the sand in a black bathing suit and beige coat.









Her shoulder-length brown hair was tied into a messy, underwired bun catching the wind as she posed at her favorite athleisure. Kendall’s makeup was kept to a minimum as she let her flawless complexion shine through with just a hint of sparkle on her cheekbones and a subtle smokey eye.

Kendall Jenner enhances the pieces of the sports brand

Kendall has long been an ambassador for a celebrity-favorite athletic brand, which also includes menswear, yoga gear, and a new beauty line focused on getting the ultimate shine. Alo, an acronym for Air, Land and Ocean, transcends fashion and goes beyond that sphere to bring awareness of practice into everyday life.

But not only the outfit shows how glamorous Kendall is, as we recently saw her at the wheel of a black Ferrari. The star went to the gym in a tank top, black leggings to match the car. Without a doubt, the sister of the Kar / Jenner clan knows how to look amazing even in the most “sweaty” routines of celebrities.