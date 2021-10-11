Let’s go! Banda MS, Aczino and Julieta Venegas among the stars of Vive Latino – Punto MX

MEXICO CITY.- Stop the press! The music festivals are slowly being reactivated, last week, Pa’l Norte unveiled its line up and now Vive Latino, what a thrill!

The news was released on the festival’s official website and it was reported that it will take place on March 19 and 20 of the following year, but get abused, because the pre-sale dates will be this week, on the 13th and 14th of this month.

Who will be?

We are going to start with the Sinaloan pride, or rather, the Mazatlan pride, we are talking about one of the bands with the greatest presence and reach worldwide, the MS Band, who stand out in the line up, perhaps, they will surprise us with Snoop Dog entering across the stage.

Other artists who will be there are Aczino, Camilo Séptimo, Julieta Venegas, Los Autenticos Decadentes, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Maldita Vecindad and the new dad, Siddhartha, among many others.

The festival has become a trend in our country, as it is one of the strongest in music, especially when fans are eager to experience a concert of that level after the pandemic.









What if the pandemic continues?

Remember that concerts of this type depend on the epidemiological traffic lights of each city, however, in the event that it is not suspended, on the official page you will find the measures that will apply, such as the complete vaccination certificate, ticket and official identification.

If you do not have your complete vaccination certificate, they will ask you for a negative test for Covid-19 from a private and authorized laboratory that you will have to perform within a maximum of 72 hours.

They will take your temperature, continuous use of face masks, frequent use of antibacterial gel, even the organizing committee will install sinks so you can wash your hands, there are no excuses for not taking care of yourself.

Prices? Here we give them to you

In phase 1, tickets will be from 1,990 pesos in the general area, up to 4,480 pesos in a suite area. The benefits vary from the area where you will buy your tickets.